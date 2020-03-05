Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Acquires £5,660 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Fiona McBain purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,660 ($7,445.41).

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 610 ($8.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.41. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.98 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 661.59 ($8.70).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

