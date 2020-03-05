SEEK (ASX:SEK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.05

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.05 and traded as low as $20.93. SEEK shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 2,656,582 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.82%.

SEEK Company Profile (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

