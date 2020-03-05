Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE SCL traded down C$0.38 on Thursday, reaching C$7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,977. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $590.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.