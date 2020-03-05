Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Increased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.68.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $19.87 on Thursday, hitting $554.91. The company had a trading volume of 591,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,736. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.