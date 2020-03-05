Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,627. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

