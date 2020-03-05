Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

