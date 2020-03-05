SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:SJMHF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

