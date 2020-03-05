Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 1,485,521 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $20,737,873.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,199,982 shares in the company, valued at $826,431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,338,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,409,818. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

