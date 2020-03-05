SONM (SNM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $108,760.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SONM token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. SONM has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $108,760.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SONM

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

