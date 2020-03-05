SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stake Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 411.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,662. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

