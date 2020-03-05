SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,081. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.00 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

