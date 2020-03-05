Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $50.20, approximately 1,947,642 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,658,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

