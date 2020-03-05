Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

