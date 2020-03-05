Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $107,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,432.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $382,000. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 64,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,379,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,314. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.