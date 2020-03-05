Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 49,143 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 214,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $475,340,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter.

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

