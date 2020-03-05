StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $49.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 80517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.