Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

SLF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 1,012,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

