TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.50 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.13, but opened at $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 163,816 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 160.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 951,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 585,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 303.70 and a beta of 0.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

