Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Target were worth $96,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

