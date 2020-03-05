TD Securities Raises Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$24.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

TSE ALA opened at C$21.67 on Monday. Altagas has a one year low of C$17.31 and a one year high of C$22.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

