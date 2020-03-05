Thomas Falk Sells 28,825 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTD stock opened at $274.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.12. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $323.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,497.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 391.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Trade Desk by 48.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

