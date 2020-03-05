Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.69

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.69 and traded as low as $27.40. Toshiba shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 1,680 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

