Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.13.

Tourmaline Oil stock remained flat at $C$10.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,584,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,751,735.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,604.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

