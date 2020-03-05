Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.25

Shares of Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.25 and traded as low as $63.10. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 122,552 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.