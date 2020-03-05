TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

TSE TA traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -21.84.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

