TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$11.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE TA traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$11.23.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.