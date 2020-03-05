Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and UDR (NASDAQ:UDR) Financial Survey

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07% UDR 16.08% 5.81% 2.09%

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UDR pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 UDR 0 8 4 0 2.33

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. UDR has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and UDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.78 $4.84 million N/A N/A UDR $1.15 billion 12.62 $184.96 million $2.08 23.73

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

