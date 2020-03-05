TROY Hits Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a market cap of $6.34 million and $2.30 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

