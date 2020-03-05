U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $87,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE USB traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $43.78. 12,680,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

