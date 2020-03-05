Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $121,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

