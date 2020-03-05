United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,501,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,925,000 after acquiring an additional 468,570 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $92.99. 5,275,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,037. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

