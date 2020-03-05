Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 6821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.03.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

