Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,208 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 969,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 827,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 8,064,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

