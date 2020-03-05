Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VBK stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.83 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

