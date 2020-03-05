Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAR traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 519,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,504. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

