Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. 2,404,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,388. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,071 shares of company stock worth $4,358,125 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

