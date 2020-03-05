Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.00 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.54. 2,404,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,388. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,071 shares of company stock worth $4,358,125. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

