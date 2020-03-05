Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 21,089,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,942,855. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

