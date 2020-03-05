Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

