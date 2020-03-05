Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Acquires A$54,475.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Douglas Tynan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,475.00 ($38,634.75).

Shares of ASX VG8 traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.21 ($1.57). 165,814 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.27. Vgi Partners Asian has a one year low of A$2.07 ($1.47) and a one year high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

