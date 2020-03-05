ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $32.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 13789502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIAC. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

