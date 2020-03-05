Vita Group (ASX:VTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.43. Vita Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 411,032 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $232.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vita Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Vita Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Vita Group (ASX:VTG)

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

