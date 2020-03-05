Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Stephens cut their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.13. 550,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,106. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.