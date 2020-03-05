Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $37,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 2,742,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

