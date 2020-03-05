Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 571,782 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,832,176.40. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,958.60.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 245,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,178. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 426,062 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,425,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

