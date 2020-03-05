WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

