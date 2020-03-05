Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.47-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 205,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. BidaskClub lowered Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

