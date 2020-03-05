William David Johns-Powell Sells 3,204,668 Shares of Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) Stock

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) insider William David Johns-Powell sold 3,204,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £64,093.36 ($84,311.18).

LON:CYAN opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.28. Cyanconnode Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10).

About Cyanconnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

