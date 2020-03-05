Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $9.78. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 20,677 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

