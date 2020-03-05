YPF (YPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

YPF (NYSE:YPF) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2019 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect YPF to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:YPF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

